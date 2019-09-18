The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Aug. 28-Sept. 4:
Aug. 29
Clark Jr., Tracy: 29, 42149 Conifer Drive, Gonzales, speeding, driving under suspension.
Phillips, Michael S.: 39, 39 Burma Road, Pineville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Turner, Hope M.: 27, 809 Summer Breeze Drive, Baton Rouge, driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage.
Aug. 30
McKey, Jennings C.: 36, 1545 E. Miss. 34, Woodville, Mississippi, driving under suspension.
Aug. 31
Jarreau, Meghan A.: 21, 10957 Island Road, Ventress, driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage, use of texting prohibited, open container, expired motor vehicle insurance, no proof of insurance.
Pollard, Lue R.: 49, 687 Hamberlin Road, Fayette, Mississippi, driving under suspension, no insurance, illegal LED light bar.