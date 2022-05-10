The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between April 25-May 1:

April 26

Perkins, Eric: 52, 5514 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; bench warrant

April 28

Jack, Frisco: 28;, 5714 St. Gerard St., Baton Rouge; bench warrant

Wilson, Rosa: 73, 256 Judy Dahl Road, Woodville, Mississippi; malfeasance in office

April 29

Jarvis, Kentrail: 32; 831 Ford Creek Road, St. Francisville; molestation of a juvenile

May 1

Henyard, Allen: 43; 2215 N. 38th St., Baton Rouge; domestic abuse battery (strangulation)

Kozan, Douglas: 50; 10466 Minature Road, St. Francisville; improper telephone communications/harassment