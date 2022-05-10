The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between April 25-May 1:
April 26
Perkins, Eric: 52, 5514 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; bench warrant
April 28
Jack, Frisco: 28;, 5714 St. Gerard St., Baton Rouge; bench warrant
Wilson, Rosa: 73, 256 Judy Dahl Road, Woodville, Mississippi; malfeasance in office
April 29
Jarvis, Kentrail: 32; 831 Ford Creek Road, St. Francisville; molestation of a juvenile
May 1
Henyard, Allen: 43; 2215 N. 38th St., Baton Rouge; domestic abuse battery (strangulation)
Kozan, Douglas: 50; 10466 Minature Road, St. Francisville; improper telephone communications/harassment