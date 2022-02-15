The West Feliciana High basketball teams christened the school's new gym Feb. 8 wins.
Before the game, officials held a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of the new gym.
The new West Feliciana High School gym, as well as various other renovations to the school that were approved and finalized in fall 2020, have been a much anticipated prospect for students and parents alike.
The construction of the gym was originally projected to be completed in fall 2021 but was delayed by the pandemic.
The varsity boys defeated Northeast High School 74-46. The varsity girls defeated Delta Charter 53-39.