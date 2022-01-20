The West Feliciana Parish School Board agreed Jan. 18 to purchase welding equipment for a new career education facility at West Feliciana High School and to begin looking for a certified welding instructor.
Clay Slagle, of the school system’s construction management firm, said Airgas, of Baton Rouge, was the only bidder for the welding equipment students will use in the facility, which is being built in the school’s old gym.
Airgas bid a total of $155,098 for 15 welding units, and the price includes installing the equipment and training the school’s staff on its use, Slagle said. The budget for the equipment was about $185,000.
In another report, Slagle said no bids were received for several items of kitchen equipment to be used in the career education facility’s culinary arts section. Superintendent Hollis Milton said administrators will seek an auditor’s opinion on whether equipment companies can be approached for informal bids.
Milton said he wanted to begin the search for the welding instructor with the aim of filling the position when school begins in August. Welding students now take classes at a Baton Rouge Community College facility, which causes them to lose about an hour in traveling to and from the site.
The board also agreed to allow Milton to begin looking for a music teacher for the new Bains Elementary School, which is nearing completion off U.S. 61 north of the middle and high schools.
Bains Lower Elementary now has a music teacher but Bains Elementary does not.
The addition of a music teacher when the new school opens will give the school system music education programs in prekindergarten through the 12th grade, Milton said.
A certified public accountant from Postlethwaite & Netterville told the board the district received an “unmodified” opinion on the accuracy of its financial statements for the fiscal year that ended June 30, the best opinion the firm can give.
The firm conducted audits of two federal programs, the general fund, construction fund and others in reaching the opinion. No material weaknesses or deficiencies were found during the audits, CPA Rodney Combs said.
The general fund had a balance of $9.3 million, which is more than the 20% of annual expenditures that auditors want to see in case of sudden, unexpected financial setbacks, Combs said.
At June 30, the construction fund had a balance of $37.1 million, but ongoing construction has drawn down that fund since July 1.
In other construction issues, the board approved an addition of $14,313 to the Bains Elementary project, bringing the total contract price to $23,782,218 and extending the estimated completion date by 24 days to June 11.
The board also approved a $116,655 increase in the contract price for the high school renovations, bringing it to $13,407,329.
In other action, the board:
- Recognized three employees for 30 years of service to the school system — teacher Nina Jones, bookkeeper Maria Peterson and attendance clerk Linda Walden.
- Saluted high school volleyball coach Arika Scott for being selected by her fellow coaches as Coach of the Year for Division 5 of District III.