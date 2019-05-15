Among the winners in the Louisiana Reading Association's Young Authors competition are 21 students from West Feliciana Parish public schools. 

Young Authors winners from West Feliciana High School are:

  • Kaitlyn Barrow, ninth grade, third in poetry
  • Mary Elizabeth Barrow, 12th grade, third in nonfiction
  • Ayanah Fungcharoen-McCray, ninth grade, first in fiction
  • Anna Holmes, 10th grade, second in nonfiction
  • Rebekah Leming, 11th grade, second in poetry
  • Emily McEachern, ninth grade, third in nonfiction
  • Echo Moncivaez, 12th grade, third in fiction
  • A'njalei Rogers, 12th grade, first in poetry.

Young Authors winners from West Feliciana Middle School are:

  • Melina Barbosa, sixth grade, third in poetry
  • Emma Fiser, eighth grade, third in poetry
  • Nevaeh London, seventh grade, second in fiction
  • Maddie Temple, eighth grade, first in fiction.

Young Authors winners from Bains Elementary School are:

  • Isabella Bertucci, fifth grade, third in nonfiction
  • Laurel Fiser, fifth grade, second in fiction
  • Tristan Jarnagin, fifth grade, third in poetry.
  • Emma-Jo Lejeune, fourth grade, first in fiction
  • Evelyn Pollet, third grade, third in nonfiction
  • Mary Jane Turner, second grade, first in fiction
  • Addyson Williams, third grade, second in fiction.

Young Authors winners from Bains Lower Elementary School are:

  • Don Ford, first grade, first in nonfiction
  • Eleanor Peno, kindergarten, third in nonfiction.

Tags

View comments