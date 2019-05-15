Among the winners in the Louisiana Reading Association's Young Authors competition are 21 students from West Feliciana Parish public schools.
Young Authors winners from West Feliciana High School are:
- Kaitlyn Barrow, ninth grade, third in poetry
- Mary Elizabeth Barrow, 12th grade, third in nonfiction
- Ayanah Fungcharoen-McCray, ninth grade, first in fiction
- Anna Holmes, 10th grade, second in nonfiction
- Rebekah Leming, 11th grade, second in poetry
- Emily McEachern, ninth grade, third in nonfiction
- Echo Moncivaez, 12th grade, third in fiction
- A'njalei Rogers, 12th grade, first in poetry.
Young Authors winners from West Feliciana Middle School are:
- Melina Barbosa, sixth grade, third in poetry
- Emma Fiser, eighth grade, third in poetry
- Nevaeh London, seventh grade, second in fiction
- Maddie Temple, eighth grade, first in fiction.
Young Authors winners from Bains Elementary School are:
- Isabella Bertucci, fifth grade, third in nonfiction
- Laurel Fiser, fifth grade, second in fiction
- Tristan Jarnagin, fifth grade, third in poetry.
- Emma-Jo Lejeune, fourth grade, first in fiction
- Evelyn Pollet, third grade, third in nonfiction
- Mary Jane Turner, second grade, first in fiction
- Addyson Williams, third grade, second in fiction.
Young Authors winners from Bains Lower Elementary School are:
- Don Ford, first grade, first in nonfiction
- Eleanor Peno, kindergarten, third in nonfiction.