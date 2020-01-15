Bains Elementary classes host Christmas play Staff report Advocate Staff Author email Jan 15, 2020 - 2:30 pm Jan 15, 2020 - 2:30 pm 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Edine Seal helps Judah Lowery and Eva-Lynn Barr put on a Christmas play for Sarah Savage and Shannon Shaffer’s classes. Provided photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Edine Seal helped students put on a Christmas play for Sarah Savage and Shannon Shaffer’s classes at Bains Elementary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Author email Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email