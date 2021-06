The children of WD Spillman hosted a celebration for his 90th birthday May 29 at his home, Camellia Hill, in Spillman. He was born May 25, 1931, in his childhood home in Spillman. Together with their spouses, many of his eight children, 22 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous special friends were in attendance, who shared boiled crawfish, fried fish and birthday cake.