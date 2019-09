West Feliciana Middle School recently hosted Meet the Saints to introduce the fall athletes, and the cheerleaders led the crowd. Leading the cheer are, from left, Katelyn Jones, Taleah Pate, Kamarah Jackson and Julia DeJean (top of pyramid), and right group, Cameron Rachal, Mary Field Leak, Mattie Reed and Mary Margaret Lindsey (top of pyramid), and Ashleigh Godke, in front.