West Feliciana High School seniors prepare for job interviews
Advocate staff report
May 15, 2019 - 2:00 pm

West Feliciana High School senior Kerry Mathews participates in a mock interview with Brandon Blaylock. PROVIDED PHOTO

West Feliciana High School senior Ty Morgan, left, participates in a mock interview with Christy Walker. PROVIDED PHOTO

West Feliciana High School senior Colin Wilson participates in a mock interview with Brandon Blaylock. PROVIDED PHOTO

Seniors in Susan Scott's business English class at West Feliciana High School recently participated in mock interviews to prepare them for the workplace.Volunteers acted as potential employers and evaluated the students' verbal and nonverbal cues.