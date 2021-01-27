ST. FRANCISVILLE — Local shoppers will begin paying an additional half-cent sales tax on April 1, following action Tuesday, Jan. 26, by the town’s Board of Aldermen.
Voters approved the tax increase in a special Dec. 5 election called to address a long-standing problem with the location of the town’s sewage treatment plant in the Mississippi River floodplain.
With the increase, the sales tax rate in St. Francisville will be 9.95 percent. The tax was approved for 15 years and is expected to generate $500,000 annually to pay for moving the treatment plant to higher ground.
The board adopted an ordinance levying the tax after holding a public hearing Tuesday.
Instead of oxidation ponds, the new treatment facility will be a mechanical plant that will discharge directly into the river near the Corps of Engineers mat-casting field.