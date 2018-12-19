The 18th annual Kids Christmas, sponsored by the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, was held Dec. 15 at the West Feliciana Middle School.
Toys are selected by all children in attendance.
Among the toys were 40 bikes from Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, which also provided all the wooden toys; and donations from many organizations in West Feliciana, including the Rotary Club and others. The Baton Rouge Bike Club provided $1,000 along with bike safety information and helmets for each child that won a bike.
Hot dogs and nachos were provided and Santa was available for photos.