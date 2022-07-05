West Feliciana Parish representatives, Schools Superintendent Hollis Milton, Accountability Director Jodi Lemoine, Bains Lower Assistant Principal Tonya Holliday and Bains Lower Reading Interventionist Christian St. Romain presented on Early Childhood Success at the American Association of Schools Superintendents Learning Council 2025 in Washington, D.C.
"It was a huge honor for us as only a few districts in the nation are chosen to present. We are so grateful for our teachers, administration and all employees who support our students every day," Milton said.