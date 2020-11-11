ST. FRANCISVILLE — Town officials will hold a special meeting Monday to discuss changes in the parishwide garbage collection service that the mayor said will adversely affect small businesses.
The parish government has renegotiated its contract with Waste Management Co. to save money, and Mayor Billy D’Aquilla said the company intends to start charging businesses for garbage services that has been offered without an extra fee.
A parishwide half-cent sales tax funds garbage collection services.
The meeting for business owners, town officials and other interested parties is set for 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Town Hall.
The changes are scheduled to go into effect Dec. 1, according to a discussion at a Tuesday Board of Alderman meeting.
Currently, businesses that do not generate a lot of waste are served without charge when Waste Management makes residential pickups.
D’Aquilla said examples of the businesses that have received service without extra charges include barbershops and beauty salons.
Businesses that generate large volumes of waste, such as restaurants, make arrangements with companies that provide and empty large waste bins.
The mayor said Waste Management proposes to charge small businesses $12.50 per month for twice-a-week service. They also must pay $75 for a 95-gallon waste cart that can be emptied with a mechanical arm.
Board members Abby Temple Cochran and Rucker Leake said the town should have been included in the negotiations.
D’Aquilla said he has met once with Waste Management to discuss the issue and another session likely will stem from Monday’s meeting of garbage collection customers.
When the parish tax was passed to pay for garbage service, the agreement called for town residents to get service two days a week while rural customers had service once a week.
Former Parish President Kevin Couhig instituted a $1,000 per month charge on the town to continue twice-weekly service, but his successor, Kenny Havard, dropped the extra fee in return for town workers collecting and disposing of trash at the parish boat launch area on the Mississippi River and mowing grass along the road leading to the river, the mayor said.