Break up With Salt is a program to help adults at risk or with hypertension/high blood pressure learn about managing their condition through goal setting, diet, label reading, portion control and cooking.
The four-part educational series will be held in August at West Feliciana LSU AgCenter Office, 10032 West Feliciana Parkway, St. Francisville. Each session begins at 1 p.m. and should last 1 1/2 hours.
The program will be conducted by Layne Langley, area nutrition agent, with the LSU AgCenter. Participants will receive all information discussed at each class and an opportunity to sample healthy recipes.
This program is open to the public and free. Each class is a different topic.
Call (225) 635-3614 by Aug. 2 for information or to sign up or register online at https://forms.office.com/r/4CDZJddWAu
Session topics include:
Aug. 9: Detect, Correct and Protect
Aug. 16: DASH Diet and Label Reading
Aug. 23: Grocery Store Tour, location TBA
Aug. 30: Mastering Meals with Flavor and Less Sodium
A minimum of five participants is needed to guarantee the series will be conducted. Contact Layne Langley at (225) 635-3614 or at lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu.