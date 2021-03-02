The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Feb. 8-21:
Feb. 10
Riley, Hugh: 59; 5819 Fordoche Road, Fordoche; improper lane usage, simple possession of marijuana, expired license plate
Jack, Lavonne: 39; 8430 Mandela Drive, New Roads; simple possession of Schedule I, simple possession of marijuana
Feb. 11
Burns, Steven: 45; 11208 U.S. 61, St. Francisville; failure to register as a sex offender
Feb. 12
Horn, Amy: 42; 15856 Tunica Trace, Tunica; DWI, careless operation
Walker, Sherri: 52; 8757 Muscadine Lane, St. Francisville; possession of schedule II narcotics, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm while committing/attempting a crime, battery of a police officer, resisting a police officer with force or violence
Feb. 13
Johnson, Kintez: 20; 4000 Deerpark Drive, Harvey; taking contraband to/from a penal institution, simple possession of marijuana
Feb. 15
Tidwell, David: 50; 2122 Allen Road, Smithdale, Mississippi; bench warrant, resisting an officer
Feb. 19
Dees, Michael: 28; 2767 Lower Woodville Road, Woodville, Mississippi; bench warrant
Feb. 20
Perkins, Jolisa: 28, 1905 Mississippi 24, Woodville, Mississippi; speeding, criminal mischief giving false report