CLINTON — With only three months left in the fiscal year, the town's Board of Aldermen appeared no closer on Tuesday to addressing its fiscal woes.
Accountant Tim Butler could not attend Tuesday's meeting because of a family emergency, and Alderman Mark Kemp moved to table consideration of budget amendments Butler drew up.
Mayor Lori Bell, however, said the town's finances can be set in order if the council raises gas, water and sewer rates by 5 percent.
She also said the town's property tax revenue is increasing for 2018.
Kemp also introduced an ordinance to hold the October, November and December meetings to the town's fire station because of extraordinary interest in the town's financial picture and an investigation into the lease of five Chevrolet Tahoe police cars.
Bell said, however, that an ordinance could not be adopted Tuesday because notice of the ordinance's introduction was not published in the town's official journal, together with notice of a public hearing.
Meetings in August and September have attracted more than usual interest from town residents, but the meeting room at the town hall is limited to 38 people, according to a State Fire Marshal's Office notice.
Some people who got a seat Tuesday arrived at 4 p.m. for the 6 p.m. meeting.
Although no public hearing was held on Kemp's ordinance, several people in the audience belittled the idea of moving the meetings on a temporary basis, with most contending the crowd will again dwindle in a few months.
The board also heard a pitch from an American Municipal Services Corp. official, Amanda Stucker, about the company collecting old debts for the town, including utility bills and unpaid traffic fines.
The company adds 30 percent to the outstanding amount when it collects delinquent bills and remits the original amount owed to the town, Stucker said.
The board agreed to allow town attorney Charles Griffin to review a proposed contract and draw up ordinances to authorize the 30 percent addition to utility bills and unpaid fines.