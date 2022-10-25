West Feliciana Parish ballots for the Nov. 8 election feature candidates vying for three offices, as well as eight proposed state constitutional amendments.
Early voting for the election began Tuesday and will continue through Nov. 1, except for Sunday, Oct. 30, at the West Feliciana Registrar of Voters Office on Commerce Street in St. Francisville. Voting will be from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Although voters in many parishes will be electing school board members in Nov. 8 balloting, West Feliciana voters will not see school board races on their ballots.
When qualifying ended in July for the fall election, all seven incumbent board members, Amanda Temple McKinney, Scotty Owens, Helen Whitfield, Angelia Norwood, Milton Coats, Kelly O’Brien and Sara Wilson-Rogers, won new four-year terms without opposition.
West Feliciana School Board incumbents also qualified without opposition in 2018.
West Feliciana voters also will choose among five candidates for a two-year term in the U.S. House of Representatives from Louisiana’s sprawling 5th Congressional District.
They are Republican incumbent Julia Letlow, who is completing her husband’s term after he died of COVID-19 shortly after his election in 2020; Democratic challengers Oscar Dantzler and Walter Earl Huff; and Republican challengers Allen Guillory and Hunter Pullen.
The third race on the West Feliciana ballots is the special election to fill the unexpired term of state Sen.Rick Ward, who resigned earlier this year. The 17th senatorial District includes all or parts of nine parishes.
The candidates are Caleb Seth Kleinpeter, Jeremy S. LaCombe and Kirk Rousset. LaCombe is a Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who represents the Angola-Tunica area of West Feliciana Parish. Kleinpeter and Rousset are Republicans.
A runoff, if necessary, will be Dec. 10.