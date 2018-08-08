Troop 61 members, from left, Michael Martin, Caleb Dixon, David Slater, Assistant Scoutmaster Lee Smith, Chandler Achord, Spencer Malone, Jack Horn and Scoutmaster Wayne Slater spent a week canoeing and camping in the 1-million-acre Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness on the U.S.-Canadian border. The Scouts canoed more than 60 miles, experienced over 25 separate portages and paddled through many lakes. The remoteness and untamed beauty of the area was a unique experience for these Scouts. The trek originated at the BSA Northern Tier High Adventure Base outside of Ely, Minnesota. Troop 61 is sponsored by the St. Francisville United Methodist Church-United Methodist Men.