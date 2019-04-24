Students in Holly Caffarel's first-grade class at Bains Lower Elementary School harvest carrots in the school garden. Showing off their harvest, front row from left, are Helen Claire Wesberry, Chrissy Duncan, Alicia Lofton, Nina Beauchamp, Faith Guttery, Cheyenne Wade and Harmony Burgos; second row, Sam Willis, Laane Robertson, Opal Boeker, Brooklyn Gilmore, Brantley Johnson, Joshua Dunning and John Lemoine; and third row, Flynn Tate, Marcus Doherty, Cain Cooper, Ben Barr, Johnny Matta-Juarez, Jermon Harris, Benji Shaw and Damien Collins.