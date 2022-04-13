The West Feliciana Parish School Board has agreed to join the parish government on a project to improve four fields at the parish Sports Park that are used by school baseball and softball teams.
The board on April 12 approved an agreement authorizing the school system to pay for artificial turf on the infield areas of the four fields that the schools now use, while the parish government pays for new LED lighting and maintaining the improvements.
The Parish Council approved the agreement April 11.
Responding to a question of whether the board can spend money on property it doesn’t own, Superintendent Hollis Milton said parish attorney Dannie Garrett issued an opinion that a school system can provide funds through its sports programs.
Milton said the project is an extension of the effort to improve school athletic facilities, including installing artificial turf on the football field and building a new high school gymnasium. High school and middle school teams will use the fields.
“We have an opportunity to impact a lot of kids through baseball and softball,” Milton said. “We will help a generation of kids.”
Some of the costs will be come from an unexpected increase in sales tax revenue.
Board member Sarah Wilson Rogers pointed out that parish Councilman Melvin Young raised a question that went unanswered during the earlier discussion: What happens when the artificial turf wears out in 10 or 12 years.
Milton said that question, given the time span, will be answered by a different School Board, Parish Council, school superintendent and parish president, but he said he hopes that parents then will push for the turf’s eventual replacement.
On another matter, the board raised the hourly rate for substitute teachers and other substitute employees. The increase is the first since 2009.
The pay range for substitute teachers is now $54.38 to $75 per day and will go to $75 to $95 per day, depending on the substitute’s qualifications.
The pay rate for food service, clerical, para-professional and custodial employees is now $7.25 per hour and will go to $10.
The board also agreed to pay employees $300 each if they complete state-required on-line training on sexual harassment, ethics and other subjects before the first professional development day of a school year. State laws require 10-12 hours of training that administrators say is difficult to fit into other professional training schedules.
If all employees participate, the move would cost about $150,000.
Members also accepted an $11,781 increase in the cost of property insurance, but the policy figures could change after insurance consultant John Caro looks into the effect of raising the school system’s deductibles to save money.
The renewal policy is going from $230,782 to $242,564 for the insured property value of $124.4 million.
The board has a $100,000 deductible for damages other than those caused by a named hurricane or tropical storm, but Caro said he would look at the savings for $500,000, $750,000 and $1 million deductibles.
The premium cost also will likely change after the board accepts the new elementary school that is nearing completion.