At Bains Lower Elementary School, Christian St. Romain has been using the tableau drama strategy to help her kindergarten students develop their ability to visualize concepts. The children recently created a still, silent tableau re-creating the 1851 painting "Washington Crossing the Delaware" by Emaneuel Leutze.
Bains Lower Elementary School students find themselves in art
- Staff report
-
-
- 1 min to read
Advocate Staff
