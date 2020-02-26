Bains Lower tableau.jpg

Participating in a tableau of 'Washington Crossing the Delaware' by Emaneuel Leutze are, front row from left, Paris O’Neal, Kaylee Allen, Peyton Rogers, Sam Gilfoil and James Deville. Behind them are Cullen Copeland, left, and Braylon Cummings.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

At Bains Lower Elementary School, Christian St. Romain has been using the tableau drama strategy to help her kindergarten students develop their ability to visualize concepts. The children recently created a still, silent tableau re-creating the 1851 painting "Washington Crossing the Delaware" by Emaneuel Leutze.

