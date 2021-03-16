The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between March 1-7:

March 2

Herrin, William: 60; 9816 Barrow St., St. Francisville; pornography involving juveniles

March 3

Leonard, Marx: 28; 317 Wilker Neal Ave., River Ridge; aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated obstruction of a highway, possession of a firearm while committing a crime, violation of protective order, possession of firearm by domestic abuser

March 5

Thames, Alicia: 35; 382 Round Tree Road, Vidalia; malfeasance in office, taking contraband to/from a penal institution

Walker, Willie: 55; 5947 St. A, St. Francisville; violation of protective order

