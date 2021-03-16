The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between March 1-7:
March 2
Herrin, William: 60; 9816 Barrow St., St. Francisville; pornography involving juveniles
March 3
Leonard, Marx: 28; 317 Wilker Neal Ave., River Ridge; aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated obstruction of a highway, possession of a firearm while committing a crime, violation of protective order, possession of firearm by domestic abuser
March 5
Thames, Alicia: 35; 382 Round Tree Road, Vidalia; malfeasance in office, taking contraband to/from a penal institution
Walker, Willie: 55; 5947 St. A, St. Francisville; violation of protective order