The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between June 21-27:

June 21

Dugas, Desmond: 24; 17531 Tunica Trace, Angola; battery of a correctional facility employee

June 23

Butler, William: 43; 7 Egret Lane, Angola; operating a vehicle while intoxicated

June 25

Cockran, Angela: 32, 2602 McHugh Road, Baker; contraband taking to/from a penal institution, three counts possession with intent to distribute Schedule I, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II, malfeasance in office

June 26

Haynes, Ashunti: 24; 717 Highland Ave, Bastrop; illegal possession of stolen firearms, simple possession of marijuana, speeding, operating a vehicle while license is suspended

Felder, James: 55, 13645 La. 10, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Lofton, Lonnie: 34; 2 Spalding Street, Nashua, New Hampshire; illegal use of a weapon

Russell, Alisha: 33; 7248 Bobwhite Lane, St. Francisville; two counts simple criminal damage to property

June 27

Jackson, Jacob: 23; 8595 Ormand Drive, Zachary; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage

