The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between June 21-27:
June 21
Dugas, Desmond: 24; 17531 Tunica Trace, Angola; battery of a correctional facility employee
June 23
Butler, William: 43; 7 Egret Lane, Angola; operating a vehicle while intoxicated
June 25
Cockran, Angela: 32, 2602 McHugh Road, Baker; contraband taking to/from a penal institution, three counts possession with intent to distribute Schedule I, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II, malfeasance in office
June 26
Haynes, Ashunti: 24; 717 Highland Ave, Bastrop; illegal possession of stolen firearms, simple possession of marijuana, speeding, operating a vehicle while license is suspended
Felder, James: 55, 13645 La. 10, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Lofton, Lonnie: 34; 2 Spalding Street, Nashua, New Hampshire; illegal use of a weapon
Russell, Alisha: 33; 7248 Bobwhite Lane, St. Francisville; two counts simple criminal damage to property
June 27
Jackson, Jacob: 23; 8595 Ormand Drive, Zachary; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage