Once a year, the West Feliciana Chamber of Commerce brings together over a dozen local restaurants to highlight their chefs, dishes, cocktails and wine selections. This year's event is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at Restaurant 1796 at the Myrtles.
Each restaurant sets up its own station to showcase one of its dishes and cocktails or wine. Guests are invited to mingle with friends and sample the treats. This year’s event will include outside tents on the grounds of The Myrtles to maintain compliance with COVID-19 rules.
“We love how this event showcases all that our local restaurants have to offer,” said chamber President Ranee Rogers Voorhies. “We live in such a special parish filled with so much culinary talent, and we want to share that.”
Restaurant owners are ready to showcase what they have to offer this year as well. "Last year it was an amazing event and amazing venue. We are proud to be a part of our chamber and this great event," said Jason Jackson, general manager at the Francis Southern Table and Bar.
Tickets are $60 each and are available for purchase at bit.ly/Uncorked21.
For information on the chamber, call Megan D’Aquilla at (225) 635-6717 or email info@westfelicianachamber.org.