The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Sept. 12-16:
Sept. 12
Bell, Deon T.: 51, 1066 Scotland Ave., Baton Rouge, driving under suspension, no insurance, expired license plate.
Doherty, Karrie J.: 47, 585 AR. 375 E., Mena, Arkansas, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hawkins, Shanell S.: 38, 162 Lemon St., Woodville, Mississippi, malfeasance in office.
Hooper, Neal A.: 42, 10355 Tams Drive, Baton Rouge, simple possession of marijuana, driving under suspension, two headlamps required, no insurance.
Oneal, Denzel W.: 53, 336 Hyde Park Road, Woodville, Mississippi, bench warrant — driving under suspension.
Robbins, Charles A.: 23, 9224 Baker Drive, Baton Rouge, speeding, no driver's license.
Sept. 13
Dickerson, Steven T.: 25, 31080 Linder Drive, Denham Springs driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage.
Perkins, Valerie W.: 43, 11208 La. 612, Wakefield, driving while intoxicated.
Sept. 14
Gomez, Susan G.: 57, 4585 U.S. 61, St. Francisville, resisting an officer (refusal to give name), interfering with a law enforcement investigation.
Sept. 15
Vicknair, Brett P.: 46, 183 Appletree Drive, Thibodaux, driving while intoxicated, speeding, expired license plate.
Sept. 16
Powell Jr., Anthony R.: 27, 2080 Main St., Baker, speeding, driving under suspension.
Rogers, Inez H.: 35, 6920 Ernest Morgan Road, St. Francisville, aggravated battery (with a vehicle).