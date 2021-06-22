West Feliciana High football players put down the footballs last week and picked up gardening tools to clean up the gardens at Bains Elementary school.
West Feliciana football coach Hudson Fuller contacted Layne Langley, West Feliciana Agriculture Parish chair, to partner for a community service project.
AgCenter staff at both Bains Lower Elementary and Bains Elementary included Langley, area nutrition agent; Jessie Hoover, area horticulture agent; and Katlin Lucas, 4-H agent.
Some of the players will return on June 29 to Bains Lower to plant pumpkin seeds, cucumber plants and squash with the summer schoolchildren.
Feliciana Master Gardeners helped the agents and the football players during the work day.