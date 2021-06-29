St. Francisville Main Street is soliciting Main Street Restoration Grant applications from downtown commercial building and business owners.
The Louisiana Main Street program offers grants ranging from $2,500 to $10,000. Grants are available for either interior or exterior building rehabilitation projects.
Applications received from St. Francisville Main Street building and/or business owners will compete statewide for funding with other Main Street communities. Over the years, St. Francisville Main Street has received nearly $110,255 in redevelopment grant funds from the Louisiana Main Street program, initiating $5,034,741 in local projects costs plus associated jobs and economic stimulation.
To be eligible for Main Street Restoration Grant funds, a building must be within the downtown Main Street district, be used for commercial purposes, and be at least 50 years old. In addition, the proposed work must be approved by the local Historic District Commission and the Louisiana Main Street office, while conforming to the guidelines set forth by the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation.
The Main Street Restoration Grant applications, details and deadlines are available from Laurie Walsh, St. Francisville Main Street manager. Call (225) 635-3688 or email lauriemainst@bellsouth.net.