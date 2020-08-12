James Minton
ST. FRANCISVILLE — The Board of Aldermen voted Tuesday to raise the pay of town officials who will be elected this fall.
Mayor Billy D’Aquilla, who is not seeking re-election after serving nine terms, now receives $1,000 per month, but his successor will start Jan. 1 with a $2,000 per month salary.
Alderperson Susanne Tully, who abstained from voting on the new ordinance, faces former Alderperson Robert “Bobee” Leake for the mayor’s job in the Nov. 3 election.
The town’s alderpersons now receive $150 per meeting, for a maximum of $300 per month. The board members who take office Jan. 1 will receive $500 per month.
Alderperson Gigi Robertson, who was re-elected without opposition, voted for the raise, along with Abby Temple Cochran and Rucker Leake.
Cochran and Leake are seeking re-election, while the other candidates are Andy D’Aquilla, Andy Green, Elbert “Butch” Jones and Al Lemoine.
A representative of the U.S. Census Bureau told the officials that the response to the 2020 census questionnaire in St. Francisville is only 39.1 of the town’s households, with less than two months remaining before the count ends.
The representative said census workers will begin visiting households in the town in an attempt to improve the response. In 2010, the spokeswoman said, only 55.2 percent of St. Francisville’s households responded to the census.