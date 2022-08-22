West Feliciana High Fleur de Lis dance team members shared their skills with girls Saturday during their Glam Mini Dance camp in St. Francisville.
Glammed up on the dance floor; West Feliciana High Fleur de Lis members share tips with young dancers
Community News Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Shopping
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission
View comments