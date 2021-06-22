The West Feliciana Parish Library has received a special round of funding to help the library system further respond directly and immediately to the many needs of our communities as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a news release said.
Through the American Rescue Plan Act, the Institute for Museum and Library Services awarded $3,012,150 to the State Library of Louisiana to be disbursed to public libraries in Louisiana. The West Feliciana Parish Library has received $47,064 of that funding.
“These funds could not have come at a better time, and the State Library made it very simple to apply,” said West Feliciana Library Director Stacie Davis. “Our plan for the grant is to continue to expand our CloudLibrary collection of eBooks and eAudiobooks, which has had over a 50% increase in circulation."
The plan also calls for the replacement of public computers, which are 8 years old and have become increasingly unreliable, Davis said. "We’ll replace most of the desktops but replace some of the desktops with laptops. More people need access to laptops with video capability to take exams online or to access telemedicine appointments in the privacy of our study rooms.”