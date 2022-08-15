Twelve Boy Scouts and three Scoutmasters from St. Francisville Boy Scout Troop 61 attended Camp Kia Kima near Hardy, Arkansas, June 19-25 where the Scouts earned a total of 36 merit badges, several individual awards and one troop award.
Merit badge courses teach a range of skills, including money management, lifesaving and first aid, all of which are needed for rank advancement. Scouts also participated in other activities like canoeing, shooting and swimming.
First year Scouts learned basic skills such as knife safety and knot tying while advanced Scouts learned to live off the land.
Troop 61 attends different summer camps from one summer to the next and also attends one of the Boy Scout of America’s adventure bases every few years. For summer 2023, in addition to a summer camp experience, the troop will send Scouts to Florida Sea Base, where they will navigate, sail and live on a sailboat. The boys are raising money for their adventure, and are accepting donations. Anyone interested in donating or who have boys interested in joining the troop can call (864) 710-4006.