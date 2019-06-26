The West Feliciana Sports Park is the place to be this summer for all kinds of sports, activities and summer camps.
Located at 10226 West Feliciana Parkway in St. Francisville, the West Feliciana Sports Park has long been a hot spot for the active and sporty people from all around the parish. The park is a hidden gem in not only the parish, but the entire Baton Rouge area. From the baseball fields to the basketball arena to the trails and lake, there are endless fun activities on the park schedule.
I had the privilege of speaking to event specialist and St. Francisville local Lorie Grezaffi about activities at the park and I got a bit of an inside scoop of what they have planned for the rest of the summer and the beginning of fall.
She said one of the primary things going on right now at or around the park is the West Feliciana All-Star travel baseball team games. She and everyone else who works at the park are incredibly proud of the team and how they conduct themselves in and away from their home field at the West Feliciana Sports Park.
It's summer camp time at the park. Grezaffi said they have 30 kids who come out to the park every morning for the camp. They take the children on various field trips and other excursions every day. Whether it is bringing them to splash pads or taking them to the movies, the ultimate goal is for the children of the parish to have fun outside of the home during the summer months. Grezaffi said, “Our overall goal is to keep the kids moving and to keep them unplugged for most of their day.” Grezaffi said that this summer camp program is one of the most rewarding parts of working for the park. She said, “It’s so great to see 30 smiling faces at the beginning and end of each day.”
The next big activity on the park camp lineup is a summer soccer camp on July 15, 16 and 18. The camp is for boys and girls up to 14 years old. Parents can register their children for the camp by emailing denhamd@wfpbs.org, and payment is due on the first day of camp by either cash or check. The camp is done in partnership with both the sports park and the West Feliciana Royal Blue Club, who hold many fundraisers for those local sports programs. The programs have limited funds, park officials said.
The sports park also plays host to many other summer sports camps, including a softball camp, a basketball camp and the recently concluded annual Gannon Achord Baseball Camp.
They also have a youth mud run coming up on July 17 that is sure to be loads of fun for the kids of the area.
Speaking more broadly about the park, it was interesting to find out really how much happens there on a daily and weekly basis. The West Feliciana Sports Park is in fact the home field for many high school and middle school sports, including softball, baseball, cross-country and soccer. That is all in addition to the seemingly endless amount of activities that go on at the park every single day.
Grezaffi said there will be a fall soccer program with the dates to be decided very soon. There is also going to be basketball and flag football coming up in the late fall. Grezaffi said there would also be a lip sync competition this fall where they will crown West Feliciana’s next rock star, which is sure to be an absolute blast.
It was made clear to me that even the dozens of things we talked about represent just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what is happening soon at the sports park. Make sure to check the West Feliciana parks and recreation website to find out everything that is happening this summer and fall at the park and get signed up for all kinds of amazing and unique activities.
For more information, visit apm.activecommunities.com/wfparksandrec/Home.