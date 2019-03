National English Honors Society students from West Feliciana High School attend the Writers and Readers Symposium at Hemingbough. The students met authors from around the globe. Attending the symposium from West Feliciana High, from left, are Marissa Doherty, Bethany McMorris, Alaina Guillory, Jospeh McGregor, Anthony Butler, Cardell Smith, Lauren Dupuy, Wyles Gilfoil, Grant Rome, Wesley Johnston, Kaitlin Barrow and Alma Kent.