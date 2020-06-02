Residents of Assisi Heights Apartments in St. Francisville gathered May 27 to celebrate May birthdays.
Wearing masks and practicing social distancing. they played bingo and had refreshments.
Residents of Assisi Heights Apartments in St. Francisville gathered May 27 to celebrate May birthdays.
Wearing masks and practicing social distancing. they played bingo and had refreshments.
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.