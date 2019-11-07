Country Livin's Day a highlight of homecoming week at West Feliciana High Staff report Advocate Staff Author email Nov 7, 2019 - 9:00 am 1 min to read Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 4 West Feliciana High School senior and homecoming court member Shakira Whitaker during Country Livin' day during homecoming week activities. Provided Photo West Feliciana High School seniors Emma Pittman and Shaina Carter, World History teacher Jamie Rodgers, and senior Maddie Pittman during Country Livin' Day as part of homecoming week activities. Provided Photo Students at West Feliciana High School break out their western wear for the Country Livin’ homecoming theme day. Sophomores Michael Corlew, dressed as a cow, and Blanche Butler enjoyed the day. Provided Photo West Feliciana High School juniors Skylar and Tyler Ernest on Country Livin' Day during homecoming week. Provided Photo Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Cowboy hats, big belt buckles, blue jeans, boots and even a cow suit were worn by students and staff to celebrate Country Livin' Day at West Feliciana High School during homecoming week, Oct. 21-25. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Author email Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email