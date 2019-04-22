ST. FRANCISVILLE — Early voting will continue through Saturday for tax renewal and school bond issue proposals that will appear on May 4 election ballots in West Feliciana Parish.
Early voting is offered at the parish Registrar of Voters office, 5932 Commerce St., St. Francisville, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at all parish voting precincts.
Sheriff J. Austin Daniel is seeking renewal of a 5.77-mill property tax that has been on the books for years.
Daniel said the tax, levied by a parish law enforcement district, provides 41 percent of the ad valorem revenue that his office receives.
"If we didn't have it, it would hurt us bad. We'd have to make some severe cuts," Daniel said.
The sheriff said he is not sure when the tax was first approved by voters because it was already on the books when he took office in 2000. It has been renewed every five years since, he said.
"I want to stress that this won't be a tax increase," Daniel said.
Voters approved the tax renewal in 2014 by only a 353-vote margin, but it had been renewed by more lopsided margins in earlier elections.
The growth in parish property assessments is reflected in the 2014 and 2019 ballot propositions. In 2014, the 5.77 mills was estimated to provide revenues of $1.55 million, but the current ballot proposal says it would provide about $2.09 million in its first year.
The sheriff's tax renewal will share the ballot with a $52.6 million bond issue the West Feliciana Parish School Board has proposed to build a new elementary school and a high school freshman academy and do other capital improvements at its schools.
The School Board has purchased land on U.S. 61, adjacent to the middle school, at Bains as a site for the elementary school, which will be intended to replace the aging Bains Elementary School buildings.
A public meeting to discuss the bond issue and construction plans will be held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at Bains Elementary.
The proposition estimates that a 9.95-mill tax would have to be levied during the first year after the bond sale to repay the principal and interest on the issue. The proposition further calls for the bonds to be issued over a 30-year period at an interest rate not to exceed 8 percent.