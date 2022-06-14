In April, the transitional life skills class at West Feliciana High School cleaned, planted and transformed the class garden into a butterfly garden. The garden is dedicated to Diane Young and any friends of the West Feliciana High family who may die in the future.
Transitional Life Skills creates a butterfly garden
Community News Staff
