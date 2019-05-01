The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between April 11-18:
April 12
Hughes, Edward W.: 35, 3746 La. 966, St. Francisville, misdemeanor theft.
Shaw, Stephanie L.: 30, 1259 S. 17th St., Baton Rouge, speeding and driving under suspension.
April 13
Ruffin, Javan N.: 28, 5418 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville, driving under suspension.
Sullivan, Jaishadion D.: 19, 3806 Grammont St., Monroe, driving left of center, driving under suspension, expired license plate and no registration.
Wilkins, Deontae D.: 20, 1499 La. 492, Colfax, assault by drive-by shooting, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and fugitive (East Baton Rouge).
April 14
Smith, Monica M.: 28, 1924 Tonti St., New Orleans, speeding, aggravated flight from an officer, public intimidation and aggravated criminal damage to property.
April 16
Jackson, Kevin R.: 19, 3111 Midway Ave., Baton Rouge, simple possession of marijuana.
Sanford, Jasmine M.: 25, 2022 N. Lobdell Blvd., Baton Rouge, speeding, driving under suspension and simple possession of marijuana.