The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between April 11-18:

April 12

Hughes, Edward W.: 35, 3746 La. 966, St. Francisville, misdemeanor theft.

Shaw, Stephanie L.: 30, 1259 S. 17th St., Baton Rouge, speeding and driving under suspension.

April 13

Ruffin, Javan N.: 28, 5418 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville, driving under suspension.

Sullivan, Jaishadion D.: 19, 3806 Grammont St., Monroe, driving left of center, driving under suspension, expired license plate and no registration.

Wilkins, Deontae D.: 20, 1499 La. 492, Colfax, assault by drive-by shooting, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and fugitive (East Baton Rouge).

April 14

Smith, Monica M.: 28, 1924 Tonti St., New Orleans, speeding, aggravated flight from an officer, public intimidation and aggravated criminal damage to property.

April 16

Jackson, Kevin R.: 19, 3111 Midway Ave., Baton Rouge, simple possession of marijuana.

Sanford, Jasmine M.: 25, 2022 N. Lobdell Blvd., Baton Rouge, speeding, driving under suspension and simple possession of marijuana.

View comments