Laville Nutrition recently celebrated its grand opening with the West Feliciana Chamber of Commerce.
“The loaded teas help me from drinking soft drinks all day. They have vitamins and clean energy," said Laville Nutrition owner Angela Finch. "I have meal replacement shakes or 'pretty protein' drinks, as well, for anyone trying to diet.”
The shop also sells pre-workout drinks and beverages for kids drinks "that are full of vitamins and electrolytes, no caffeine," she said.
Laville Nutrition, at 7185 U.S. 61, strives to inspire the community to live healthier through its wide variety of products, she said.