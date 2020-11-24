The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Oct. 19-Nov. 15:
Oct. 19
Carroll, Todd: 42, 3768 W. La. 419, Batchelor; home improvement fraud.
Mack, April: 20, Joseph St., Centreville, Mississippi; malfeasance in office.
Mack, Brian: 19, 4435 Hunter Road, Batchelor; prohibited to alter any controlled dangerous substance prescription, registration plate light required, simple possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Inoa, Rafael: 34, 129 Ford Street, Woodville, Mississippi; possession of firearm/concealed firearm by convicted felon, improper lane usage.
Oct. 21
James, Elmond: 46, 24366 Millican Drive, Denham Springs; simple possession of Schedule I, manufacture – distribution – possession with intent to distribute Schedule II, possession of Schedule IV, possession of Schedule III, taking contraband to/from a penal institution, expired driver's license.
Williford, Joshua: 38, 22217 McHost Road, Zachary; bench warrant.
Oct. 22
Haile, James: 25, 5961 Street B, St. Francisville; indecent behavior with juveniles.
Oct. 23
Mack, Michael: 32, 1432 Avenue B, Port Allen; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, open container, improper lane usage.
Opperman, David: 58, 8757 Plettenberg Road, St. Francisville; aggravated rape, sexual battery.
Oct. 25
Little, Raymond: 47, 13638 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville; nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.
Oct. 26
Foster, Dejuan: 32, 1741 Glenmora Ave., Jackson; simple possession of Schedule I, registration plate light required, bench warrant.
Oct. 29
Sanders, Leah: 46, 1936 La. 499, Chatman; possession Schedule II, improper lane usage.
Oct. 30
Green, Thomas: 50, 1565 Searchy Eden Road, Trout; parole violation.
Huysmans, Joshua: 23, 6959 Elm Park Drive, St. Francisville; possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of Schedule I.
Nov. 2
Netterville, Arthur: 44, 813 South Street, Woodville, Mississippi; bench warrant, child endangerment/domestic abuse, domestic abuse battery.
Singleton, Michelle: 23, 5962 Street B, St. Francisville; distributing the peace/violence.
Nov. 3
Nation, Dameyun: 33, 5976 Hardwood Street, St. Francisville; speeding, operating a vehicle while licenses is suspended, expired/no registration.
Nov. 5
Turner, Carla: 32, 3485 White Haven Drive, Zachary; bench warrant.
Lambert, Mason: 25, 7675 Old Tunica Road, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while license is suspended, improper lane usage.
Nov. 6
Williams, Daylan: 18, 10025 Byrnes Road, St. Francisville; simple burglary of a movable/immovable, theft of a firearm.
Gilchrist, Jason: 51, 11342 Island Road, St. Francisville; probation violation.
Nov. 7
Waldon, Robert: 75, 5969 Commerce Street, St. Francisville; simple possession Schedule I, possession of Schedule II.
Nov. 8
Bailey, Michael: 62, 15150 La. 421, Wakefield; no proof of insurance/registration, expired driver's license, expired/no registration.
Nov. 9
Schnebelen, Brittany: 34, 21381 Pride Baywood Road, Clinton; simple burglary of a movable/immovable.
Washington, Courtney: 26, 5893 Street C, St. Francisville; possession of contraband.
Hamous, Dustin: 36, 9946 West Feliciana Parkway, St. Francisville; possession of contraband, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II.
Harris, Eric: 33, 7525 Magnolia Road, Weyanoke; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper display of plate.
Nov. 10
Basnaw, Lisa, 27: 14668 La. 959, Clinton; fugitive warrant.
Chatagnier, Melissa: 41, 5265 Oak Street, St. Francisville; bench warrant.
Nov. 12
Wilson, Tanisha, 31: 6538 Anderson Road, Gloster, Mississippi; fugitive warrant.
Robinson, Marcus: 45, 309 Henderson St., Tallulah; bench warrant.
Walker, Sherri: 51, 8757 Muscadine W. Lane, St. Francisville; theft less than $300.
Nov. 13
David, Joshua: 18, 9839 Byrnes Road, St. Francisville; theft less than $1,000.
Nov. 14
Provit, Kayla: 26, 4424 Raleigh Drive, Baton Rouge; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving on right side of road.
Nov. 15
Turner, Derek: 21, 6650 Indian Mound Road, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while under suspension.