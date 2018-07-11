ST. FRANCISVILLE — A Baton Rouge landscape architect presented the mayor and Board of Aldermen with proposals Tuesday for plantings and gateway signage to beautify U.S. 61 through the town.
Bill Reich's drawings of shrubs, small trees and construction features did not come with a price tag, but Mayor Billy D'Aquilla and the aldermen asked him to come back with cost estimates and suggestions for breaking the project into phases.
"We have $135,000 to $140,000 earmarked, but I don't know how far that will take us," D'Aquilla said.
Alderwoman Susan Tully said the town should seek grants to continue the work over time.
Board members said they preferred starting the beautification project at the southern entrance to the town, where Reich envisions a brick, roofed gateway structure in the highway right of way that resembles the gateway pigeonnier the St. Francisville Area Foundation built on U.S. 61 at the intersection of the La. 10 approach to the John James Audubon Bridge.
The town's pigeonnier would be smaller, however.
D'Aquilla asked Reich to remember St. Francisville's origins as a Spanish settlement when he designs the signage, saying the gateway drawing may be more reminiscent of a plantation structure.
"We're not a plantation town. This is a Spanish town," the mayor said.
The draft sketches also include projects in the Hardwood area north of town and the intersection of U.S. 61 and Jackson Road.
In other action, town engineer Bianca Hillhouse said tests were done at a water well after residents complained of brown-tinged water in the Royal Street area of the Historic District.
The tests did not show any problems, and the discoloration may be caused by the age of the water mains in that area, which date to the 1900s, she said.
She said her firm will develop a cost estimate for replacing the pipes, trying to do it by boring underground rather than digging trenches to lay new pipes.
"The big thing was the discoloration of the water," D'Aquilla said. The water's OK."