More than 1,000 rubber ducks bobbed across the West Feliciana Sports Park pond Saturday, with children of all ages cheering them on.
The event marked the West Feliciana Chamber of Commerce’s first Rubber Duck Derby. The family-oriented event raised money for scholarships for local high school graduates.
Raffle tickets were sold online to adopt a duck that coordinated with weighted rubber ducks. The derby competitors — numbered yellow rubber ducks — were dumped into the pond, and with the help of the West Feliciana Fire Department, overseen by Fire Chief Rick Dudley, were made to race to the finish line as they were sprayed with fire hoses across Sports Park pond.
A total of 25 prizes were awarded. The first 24 ducks, as well as the very last duck that made it across to the other side of the pond, were awarded with various prizes, including a pair of diamond stud earrings valued at $1,755 from Patrick’s Fine Jewelry, and $1,000. The $1,000 cash prize was won by Conville Lemoine, who generously donated the money back to the scholarship fund for an additional scholarship.
The goal was to sell 1,000 tickets, which was exceeded with a total of 1,108 tickets sold. This will help garner approximately $10,000 in revenue for West Feliciana Chamber Scholarship Fund, for the distribution of multiple $1,000 scholarships.
“So many local businesses and individuals are tireless with their donations and work in this community to help make it what it is. There is nothing more rewarding than giving back and making a difference in the lives of young people in our parish,” said chamber President Ranee Rogers Voorhies. “Our chamber would like to thank everyone who supported the event! What a wonderful community we live in.”
The West Feliciana Chamber of Commerce’s mission is to foster growth and opportunity by connecting and supporting members of the business community. For more information on the chamber, or applying for a scholarship, contact Caleb Dixon at (225) 721-5317 or email info@westfelicianachamber.org.