Members of Boy Scout Troop 61 at Camp Orr June 17–23, from left, are Adam Theriot, Aiden Smith, Dylan Corlew, Will D’Aquilla, Christopher Lathrop, William Bergeron, Presley Rayburn, Carter Lathrop, Brayden Guillory, Nathan Mayeaux, and Eddie Summit. Not pictured, Assistant Scout Masters Scott Lathrop, Steve Guillory and Lee Smith.