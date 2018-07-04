Members of Boy Scout Troop 61 of St. Francisville attended a weeklong summer camp June 17-23 at Camp Orr near Harrison, Arkansas.
The camp is in the Buffalo National River Wilderness Area on the Buffalo River. Eleven Scouts and three adult leaders made the trip from St. Francisville, a news release said.
The Scouts were able to swim, fish, hike, climb and participate in archery, rifle and shotgun activities. The Scouts competed in a Dutch oven cook-off on one night and won second place in the dessert category. One adult leader, Scott Lathrop, won first place in a Scout Master/Assistant Scout Master shotgun shooting competition.
On the last day of camp, several Scouts hiked to Camp Orr’s Antenna Pine. The pine tree sits atop a 1,200-foot, 3.5-mile climb that overlooks the Buffalo River and the camp.