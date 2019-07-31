It’s 11 p.m. on a Saturday at a bar in Mobile, Alabama. Roadside Glorious, a quartet from New Orleans, takes the stage to begin its set as the opening act for a hard rock band from nearby Gulfport, Mississippi.
Lead guitarist Evan Hall throws down a few nasty warmup riffs, while drummer Aydan Closson hits his kick drum a final few times. The band breaks into its opener, an up-tempo rocker called “Lay Your Weapons Down.”
Twenty-something lead singer Basch Jernigan belts out the opening verse: “The Wilson family lives on Lemon Street. They work all day and night so the kids can eat. Mama wrings her hands until her fingers bleed. And Mayor Johnson’s on the street baby riding in his limousine.”
Heads are bobbing in the audience and a couple breaks into an uncoordinated dance. Dressed in pants held up by suspenders and a sleeveless white T-shirt, Jernigan gives an emphatic, Paul McCartney-esque head shake on the beat before the chorus, and the crowd is conquered. Jernigan’s voice is a strong and clear trumpet, and shot through with soul. His harmonica chops are filthy.
The band rocks out on some numbers and funks it up New Orleans-style on others. By the time Roadside Glorious has completed its set an hour and a half later, the crowd is baying its full-throated approval. These guys are not an easy act to follow.
Several weeks later, I spoke with Jernigan, who was at home in New Orleans. Roadside Glorious was preparing to begin a monthlong residency at the Maple Leaf Bar in Uptown. The band released its debut album, “Brawn and Bone,” in 2018 and has since been steadily gaining traction in the competitive New Orleans music ecosystem. This year, the band has been performing at festivals in front of larger crowds and expanding its range from Pensacola, Florida, to Corpus Christi, Texas.
Jernigan graduated from Tulane University in 2016 with a degree in environmental studies. While there, he met and joined forces with Hall, who was attending neighboring Loyola University.
“I actually met Evan when I came back for my senior year. Some friends and I had a band, and we played a few gigs Uptown. Towards the end of that year, we got Evan to play a couple of times. We were called the Low Flying Buzzards, and we thought we were the coolest band around,” Jernigan said with a laugh.
Jernigan and Hall recognized their musical synergy and decided to join forces in a new band. Jernigan also recruited his boyhood pal Closson from Gulf Shores, Alabama, to come to New Orleans and join the project. Closson agreed, and with the addition of bassist Tyler Self, the lineup was complete.
Jernigan’s musical influences growing up were diverse.
“My dad was spinning records for us before we could walk. Obviously, the Allman Brothers Band was a huge influence — Duane Allman was my idol back in high school," Jernigan said. "Evan and I both share a strong love for straight rock ’n' roll, anything from AC/DC, all those classic rock bands. And my dad introduced me to soul; he’s a huge soul fan.
"He was in a fraternity at (University of) South Alabama, and they would hire, like, Otis Redding to play their parties. So he was crazy about Sam and Dave, Aretha Franklin, Percy Sledge, Joe Tex. So whenever I was with him, he was going to be playing those guys. He always talked about the way they put on a show when he saw them live. I saw these front men and women, and I loved the whole show aspect of it.”
The eclectic musical pastiche that Roadside Glorious has blended obviously resonates with the band’s audiences.
“It gets pretty funky here in New Orleans, so that’s definitely seeped into our sound," Jernigan said. “We play a good deal of soul, which is always fun for us because diverse audiences really get into us. The multicultural crowds are a hell of a lot more fun for us because people aren’t just sitting there tapping their feet. They really get into the music.”
Their debut album reflects not only the band’s deep grounding in rock and soul, but blues and gospel influences are also apparent.
The album was recorded in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, at Fame Studio, the nearly sacred sound factory where Jernigan and Hall’s idol, Duane Allman, was once a session player. It's also where Percy Sledge, Wilson Pickett and Etta James recorded.
“I don’t think any experience has ever topped that for me. We had some nerves going into the place to record, but that all dissipated when we got into the studio. We finished the album in five days,” Jenrnigan said.
Asked about the derivation of the band’s name, Jernigan chuckled. “We don’t have a good story behind our name. Everything considered, finding a name for a band is actually the hardest thing to do when you are starting a band," he said. "We were spitballing band names and Roadside Glorious came out. So we liked it and went with that.
"But we made up a sexier version of the story, which is that Evan was studying abroad in Ireland and he found himself in an Irish pub having a really deep conversation with this old Irish gentleman. And the guy turned to him at one point and said 'Go wherever the roadside is glorious.' ”
Going forward, the trajectory of Roadside Glorious appears to curve distinctly upward. “We’re always writing new songs, and we have more than enough material for a full length album, but money’s always an issue. It’s insane how much it can cost to do a CD the right way," Jernigan said. "Really we just want to keep on climbing. This year was the 'year of the festivals’ because this was the first year we started doing those. We have no intentions of stopping anytime soon. This is all we want to do.”
Roadside Glorious will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Magnolia Café in St. Francisville.