The warm weather meant lots of activities Friday and Saturday at Port Hudson State Historic site in Jackson.
A fallen tree at the site brought a team from the Louisiana Division of Archaeology, the Office of State Parks and volunteers to perform archaeology excavation. On Friday, the team worked near the fallen tree's root ball.
Donna Williams and Chris Byrd took advantage of the beautiful weather Saturday afternoon to stroll through the site.
For information on upcoming programs at the site, visit www.lastateparks.com/historic-sites/port-hudson-state-historic-site.