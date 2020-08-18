The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Aug. 5-9:

Aug. 3

Hopkins, Nicholas: 28; 3264 Old Baker Road, Zachary; fugitive warrant, improper lane usage, obstruction of justice, simple possession of Schedule I, flight from an officer

Aug. 4

Anderson, Dalvin: 27; 2731 Appleton Avenue, Baton Rouge; bench warrant

Gipson, Ivory: 59; 2144 Hatfield Lane, Jackson; DWI, simple possession of Schedule I

Parker, Donovan: 737 S. 12th Street, Port Allen; bench warrant

Weeks, Joshua: 30; 9607 Spike Ridge Avenue, Zachary; parole violation

Aug. 5

Poche, Christopher: 33; 34004 Spring Lake Drive, Walker; simple possession of Schedule I, operating a vehicle while license is suspended

Aug. 6

Cobb, Cedric: 28; 11960 Lower Cheerful Valley Road, St. Francisville; aggravated assault with a firearm

Perry, Monteral: 23; 20051 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary; bench warrant

Aug. 7

Bourg, Mitchell: 27; 108 Isle of Cuba Road, Schriever; improper lane usage, driver must be licensed, resisting a police officer with force or violence, misrepresentation to an officer, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II, simple possession of Schedule I

Davis, Elza: 40; 6650 Indian Mound Road, St. Francisville; bench warrant

Goss, Eric: 35, 3481 Sam Talbert Lane, Clinton; fugitive warrant

Gray, Freddie: 26; 249 Eugene Road, Ferriday; simple possession of Schedule I, registration plate light required, driving on right side of road

Aug. 8

Derouchey, Joseph: 31; 10811 Wakefield South Drive, St. Francisville; bench warrant

Aug. 9

Gilmore, Blaice: 20; 9107 Reech Road, St. Francisville; simple possession of marijuana, probation violation

Hinton, Willie: 59; 5937 Street B, St. Francisville; driving under suspension, DWI, no taillamps

