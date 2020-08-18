The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Aug. 5-9:
Aug. 3
Hopkins, Nicholas: 28; 3264 Old Baker Road, Zachary; fugitive warrant, improper lane usage, obstruction of justice, simple possession of Schedule I, flight from an officer
Aug. 4
Anderson, Dalvin: 27; 2731 Appleton Avenue, Baton Rouge; bench warrant
Gipson, Ivory: 59; 2144 Hatfield Lane, Jackson; DWI, simple possession of Schedule I
Parker, Donovan: 737 S. 12th Street, Port Allen; bench warrant
Weeks, Joshua: 30; 9607 Spike Ridge Avenue, Zachary; parole violation
Aug. 5
Poche, Christopher: 33; 34004 Spring Lake Drive, Walker; simple possession of Schedule I, operating a vehicle while license is suspended
Aug. 6
Cobb, Cedric: 28; 11960 Lower Cheerful Valley Road, St. Francisville; aggravated assault with a firearm
Perry, Monteral: 23; 20051 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary; bench warrant
Aug. 7
Bourg, Mitchell: 27; 108 Isle of Cuba Road, Schriever; improper lane usage, driver must be licensed, resisting a police officer with force or violence, misrepresentation to an officer, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II, simple possession of Schedule I
Davis, Elza: 40; 6650 Indian Mound Road, St. Francisville; bench warrant
Goss, Eric: 35, 3481 Sam Talbert Lane, Clinton; fugitive warrant
Gray, Freddie: 26; 249 Eugene Road, Ferriday; simple possession of Schedule I, registration plate light required, driving on right side of road
Aug. 8
Derouchey, Joseph: 31; 10811 Wakefield South Drive, St. Francisville; bench warrant
Aug. 9
Gilmore, Blaice: 20; 9107 Reech Road, St. Francisville; simple possession of marijuana, probation violation
Hinton, Willie: 59; 5937 Street B, St. Francisville; driving under suspension, DWI, no taillamps