Former West Feliciana Parish Assessor W.D. Spillman died July 31.
The lifelong cattleman and father of Sheriff Brian Spillman was buried Aug. 3 at Upper Place Cemetery in St. Francisville. He served as assessor for 20 years before retiring.
His family and friends celebrated his 90th birthday with a community celebration in 2021.
Spillman, 91, graduated from Julius Freyhan High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of St. Francisville United Methodist Church and Louisiana Cattlemen's Association, and a longtime board member of Tri Parish Coop and Feliciana Farm Bureau.
Spillman was also a member of the Louisiana Tax Assessors Association, the St. Francisville Chamber of Commerce, West Feliciana Community Development Foundation, West Feliciana Cattlemen's Association, West Feliciana Historical Society and West Feliciana Civic Club.
During his tenure as assessor, he oversaw the implementation of technologies that improved services in his office.
Spillman was remembered for his lifelong passion for raising cattle, gardening, raising and propagating camellias, and telling stories of his life in West Feliciana Parish.