The St. Francisville Board of Aldermen will consider adopting new rules for short-term rental housing and other recommended zoning and design standard changes at its Oct. 25 meeting.
The board heard public comments on the suggested changes in a Sept. 14 special meeting, where much of the discussion involved rules designed to prevent investors from buying up existing houses and turning them into short-term rental units.
After that session, the board took Alderman Andy D’Aquilla’s suggestion to break the recommendations from the Planning and Zoning Commission into a series of ordinances, rather than just one measure encompassing all of the proposals.
At its Sept. 27 meeting, the board introduced nine separate ordinances for consideration and public hearings, which the board set for its 5:30 p.m. Oct. 25 meeting.
Copies of the proposed ordinances were not available at the meeting, but the titles were read aloud for formal introduction.
At the request of a speaker at the Sept. 14 meeting, the package includes an amendment to the zoning ordinance to allow construction of an assisted living facility.
The package also includes several new or modified development standards.
Short-term rental units, such as those advertised online through Airbnb or other companies, will be defined as dwelling units for overnight lodging for less than 30 consecutive days, but would not include hotels, motels, traditional bed-and-breakfasts, campgrounds or other such uses permitted by the town.
A “holding” or “shell company” would be prohibited from operating a short-term rental unit, according to the proposal.
Short-term rentals also would be restricted to areas of town zoned as business mixed use and commercial town center. The town’s historic district is one of several business mixed use parcels, while the commercial center is generally the area around the intersection of Commerce and Ferdinand streets.
On another matter, Lafayette demographer Mike Hefner told the board it will need to tweak its boundaries for the two election districts in the town before the next election in 2024.
Each alderman should represent 311 people, according to the 2020 census figures, Hefner said.
St. Francisville has a two-district plan, which was enacted in an effort to guarantee that at least one Black resident serves on the board. The other four are elected in at-large voting in the remainder of the town.
Hefner said the minority district, represented by Gigi Robertson, is short of the 311 residents, and a few slight changes are needed to bring her district and that of the other aldermen into compliance with state and federal law.
Hefner said he will attempt to draw a plan to increase the population of the district from which Robertson is elected without diluting its minority voting strength.
The 2010 census put the town’s population at 1,734, but the 2020 count was 1,559.
Hefner said he does not think the town lost population in the 10-year interval, but rather an undercount occurred because of the COVID-19 pandemic.