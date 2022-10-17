Hayley Arceneaux signed copies of her memoir at The Conundrum bookstore Oct. 14.
Arceneaux, who grew up in St. Francisville, is a childhood cancer survivor and was a patient at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
She is now a physician assistant at St. Jude and in 2021, represented the hospital as an astronaut.
The book signing in her hometown attracted many. At 5 p.m., a line stretched from inside the store out to the sidewalk. It quickly grew, snaking down the sidewalk. An hour later, the line continued to reach the sidewalk.
Everyone had a copy of the new book “Wild Ride.” Some had purchased boxes of the book.
Attendees were a mix of people who knew Arceneaux: former teachers, former co-workers from Baton Rouge, children that Arceneaux knows in town.
Arceneaux, in shiny boots, read a chapter from her book, which told of the day she was asked to represent the hospital as an astronaut and the ensuing phone calls to her family.