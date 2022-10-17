Hayley Arceneaux signed copies of her memoir at The Conundrum bookstore Oct. 14.

Arceneaux, who grew up in St. Francisville, is a childhood cancer survivor and was a patient at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

She is now a physician assistant at St. Jude and in 2021, represented the hospital as an astronaut.

The book signing in her hometown attracted many. At 5 p.m., a line stretched from inside the store out to the sidewalk. It quickly grew, snaking down the sidewalk. An hour later, the line continued to reach the sidewalk.

Everyone had a copy of the new book “Wild Ride.” Some had purchased boxes of the book.

Attendees were a mix of people who knew Arceneaux: former teachers, former co-workers from Baton Rouge, children that Arceneaux knows in town.

Hayley Arceneaux, who grew up in St. Francisville, La., reads from her recently released book, "Wild Ride." She held a book signing at The Conundrum books in St. Francisville on Oct. 16, 2022.

Arceneaux, in shiny boots, read a chapter from her book, which told of the day she was asked to represent the hospital as an astronaut and the ensuing phone calls to her family.

Email Leila Pitchford at lpitchford@theadvocate.com.

View comments