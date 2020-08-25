The West Feliciana Middle School Junior Beta Robotics Team made up of seventh graders Lacey Coates, Addy Landry, Rachel Gosserand and Christopher Lathrop, along with sixth grader Alexis Gore, dreamed of going to nationals and seemed well on the way.
Using funding from an Entergy grant, and with the support of parent coaches Cleve and Alyson Coates, the team invested time every day after school and on weekends to prepare for its district competition.
The team won at the district level and placed fourth at the Junior Beta state competition in Lafayette. The team used the year's Beta theme, "As Far As the Eye Can See," and designed and built a robot that had real-world applications for the Entergy's River Bend Plant in St. Francisville.
The idea was Entergy might be able to use the robot to examine places where it is difficult for humans to go.
The team was ready for nationals when the country was hit with the coronavirus pandemic, meaning the in-person event in Dallas was canceled. However, team member Rachel Gosserand shared with everyone that the team could compete at national by making a video.
The team, using masks and social distancing, worked on its nationals project and learned it finished in sixth place.